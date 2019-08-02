A mural from Dubuque was recognized as one of the best among every state in the country by Parade magazine.
In a July 26 article, “Murals Across America: The Very Best Street Art in Every State,” American street artist Gaia’s mural of botanist and preservationist Ada Hayden was highlighted.
Hayden was the first female to receive a Ph.D. from Iowa State University. The mural is located at 233 Main St. and is one of four in Dubuque created by Gaia. Others include “Automate” (197 Main St.), “Precont Act” (300 Locust St.) and “Redemption” (159 Central Ave.).
In the artist’s statement about Hayden, Gaia said, “The Butts family, who used to own a florist shop, requested a piece celebrating the practice of botany. This is the resulting piece produced by Voices Productions in Dubuque and features a composition populated by both the wild and domestic rose as well as the single eye of Mazzuchelli, a pioneer Dominican friar who would help establish the Catholic cathedral adjacent to this site.”
Sam Mulgrew, Voices Productions’ mural project director, credited the mention as a continued testament to the quality of art and artists that have been tapped for the mural project — something he believes residents don’t fully realize the value of.
“The interesting thing about that Parade mural roundup — Voices Productions has commissioned at least seven ‘best in state’-winning muralists on that list to make art in Dubuque,” he said. “On top of that, one person who didn’t make the Parade list — Christina Angelina, ‘Starfighter’ — won best muralist on the planet in 2017. She did the ‘David’ at Third and Main. So, it’s pretty arbitrary. I don’t think Dubuque fully realizes the quality of art that has dressed its walls.”
Gaia grew up in New York City and is a 2011 graduate of the Maryland Institute College of Art. His studio work, installations and gallery projects have been exhibited throughout the world.
His street work has been documented and featured in several books on urban art, including “Beyond the Street: The 100 Leading Figures in Urban Art” and “Outdoor Gallery.”
Gaia also was listed as a 2015 Forbes 30 Under 30 in Art and Style recipient. He lives and works in Baltimore but spends a majority of his time painting murals across the world.
To view the gallery of Parade’s picks of the best street murals from across the country, visit tinyurl.com/y44cz8qh.