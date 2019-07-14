“Celebrity Family Feud,” 7 p.m. on ABC
After the families of actress and TV producer Maria Menounos and Jeannie Mai (“Holey Moley”) square off in round one, sports legends face off in a second round to win money for the charities of their choice.
“Top Gear,” 7 p.m.
on BBC America
The returning Chris Harris gets two new co-hosts in U.K. cricket star Freddie Flintoff and stand-up comic Paddy McGuinness as this venerable series cranks the ignition on its 27th season.
“Instinct,” 8 p.m. on CBS
For different reasons, Lizzie and Dylan (Bojana Novakovic, Alan Cumming) have a difficult time keeping their emotions in check while investigating the disappearance of a 9-year-old boy who went missing just as a judge was about to announce a decision in a bitter custody battle in the new episode, “Finders Keepers.”
“Grantchester on Masterpiece,” 8 p.m. on PBS
There’s a changing of the clerical guard in the offing during season four, which opens with a two-hour premiere set in 1956.
“Evil Lives Here,” 8 p.m. on ID
This gripping true-crime series that recounts incidents in which real people shared their lives with a loved one who turned out to be a murderer, returns for season six with a premiere called “I Tried to Prevent This.” The story chronicles how Kathy Swanson lived with the terrible fear that her son, Michael, eventually would seriously harm someone.
“Cannibal Sharks,” 9 p.m. on National
Geographic
This new one-hour special investigates cannibalism as a bizarre behavior among certain species of these complicated creatures.
“Moon Landing:
The Lost Tapes,” 9 p.m.
on History
Newly uncovered film footage, rare photographs and previously untelevised audio interviews are featured in this new one-hour documentary that helps mark the 50th anniversary of NASA’s unforgettable achievement and mankind’s “greatest leap” up to that point in history. The film also sheds light on the doubts and fears the courageous Apollo 11 astronauts felt on the brink of making history.