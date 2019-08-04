HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
2. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
3. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books
4. The New Girl, Daniel Silva, Harper
5. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
6. Summer of ‘69, Elin Hilderbrand, Little Brown
7. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
8. One Good Deed, David Baldacci, Grand Central
9. Evvie Drake Starts Over, Linda Holmes, Ballantine
10. Circe, Madeline Miller, Little Brown
11. Big Sky, Kate Atkinson, Little Brown
12. Mrs. Everything, Jennifer Weiner, Atria
13. Fleishman Is in Trouble, Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Random House
14. The Lager Queen of Minnesota, J. Ryan Stradal, Pamela Dorman Books
15. Ask Again, Yes, Mary Beth Keane, Scribner
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
2. Three Women, Lisa Taddeo, Avid Reader Press/S&S
3. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A Fck, Mark Manson, Harper
4. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
5. The Pioneers, David McCullough, S&S
6. Everything Is Fcked, Mark Manson, Harper
7. The Second Mountain, David Brooks, Random House
8. Range, David Epstein, Riverhead Books
9. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.), S&S
10. Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered (An Indies Introduce Title), Karen Kilgariff, Georgia Hardstark, Forge
11. Stop Doing That Sht, Gary John Bishop, HarperOne
12. American Carnage, Tim Alberta, Harper
13. The Moment of Lift, Melinda Gates, Flatiron Books
14. The British Are Coming, Rick Atkinson, Holt
15. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed, Lori Gottlieb, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
2. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
3. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
4. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine
5. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
6. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely FineGail Honeyman, Penguin
7. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
8. There There (An Indies Introduce Title), Tommy Orange, Vintage
9. Ghosted, Rosie Walsh, Penguin
10. My Year of Rest and Relaxation, Ottessa Moshfegh, Penguin
11. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Bantam
12. The Immortalists, Chloe Benjamin, Putnam
13. When Life Gives You Lululemons, Lauren Weisberger, S&S
14. The Outsider, Stephen King, Gallery
15. Washington Black, Esi Edugyan, Vintage
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
2. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau
3. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay
4. The Mueller Report, The Washington Post, Scribner
5. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan, Penguin
6. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero, Running Press
7. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
8. Small Fry, Lisa Brennan-Jobs, Grove Press
9. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business School Press
10. Into the Raging Sea, Rachel Slade, Ecco
11. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Managing Yourself, Harvard Business School Press
12. Tip of the Iceberg, Mark Adams, Dutton
13. Shoe Dog, Phil Knight, Scribner
14. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Leadership, Harvard Business School Press
15. Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann, Vintage
MASS MARKET
1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
2. Past Tense, Lee Child, Dell
3. Spymaster, Brad Thor, Pocket
4. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
5. The Perfect Couple, Elin Hilderbrand, Little Brown
6. Cottage by the Sea, Debbie Macomber, Ballantine
7. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace, $9.99
8. A Stranger in the House, Shari Lapena, Penguin
9. The Store, James Patterson, Richard DiLallo, Grand Central
10. 1984, George Orwell, Signet
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
2. The Unofficial Ultimate Harry Potter Spellbook, Media Lab Books
3. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
4. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
5. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
6. Be Prepared, Vera Brosgol, First Second
7. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
8. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers
9. Hatchet, Gary Paulsen, Drew Willis (Illus.), Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
10. Share Your Smile: Raina’s Guide to Telling Your Own Story, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
11. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
12. Pax, Sara Pennypacker, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Balzer + Bray
13. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Monica Armino (Illus.), Greenwillow Books
14. Refugee, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
15. The War That Saved My Life, Kimberly Brubaker Bradley, Puffin
YOUNG ADULT
1. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin
2. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
3. The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon, Ember
4. Wilder Girls (An Indies Introduce Title), Rory Power, Delacorte Press
5. On the Come Up, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
6. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
7. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
8. With the Fire on High, Elizabeth Acevedo, HarperTeen
9. The Fault in Our Stars, John Green, Penguin
10. Dear Evan Hansen, Val Emmich, et al., Poppy
11. The Rest of the Story, Sarah Dessen, Balzer + Bray
12. Children of Blood and Bone, Tomi Adeyemi, Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)
13. Cheshire Crossing, Andy Weir, Sarah Andersen (Illus.), Ten Speed Press
14. Two Can Keep a Secret, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
15. Five Feet Apart, Rachael Lippincott, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!, Mo Willems, Hyperion Books for Children
2. Where’s Waldo? 30th Anniversary Edition, Martin Handford, Candlewick
3. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
4. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
5. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
6. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
7. Where’s Waldo Now?, Martin Handford, Candlewick
8. We Don’t Eat Our Classmates, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney/Hyperion
9. The Wonky Donkey, Craig Smith, Katz Cowley (Illus.), Scholastic
10. Where’s Waldo? The Wonder Book, Martin Handford, Candlewick
11. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
12. Where’s Waldo? The Fantastic Journey, Martin Handford, Candlewick
13. Where’s Waldo? The Totally Essential Travel Collection, Martin Handford, Candlewick
14. Blueberries for Sal, Robert McCloskey, Puffin
15. The Day the Crayons Quit, Drew Daywalt, Oliver Jeffers (Illus.), Philomel
CHILDREN’S SERIES
1. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
2. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
4. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
5. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
6. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Ann Waldron, et al., Penguin Workshop
7. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
8. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
9. Captain Underpants (hardcover and paperback), Dav Pilkey, Scholastic
10. Spy School (hardcover and paperback), Stuart Gibbs, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers