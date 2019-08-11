If your birthday is today: Refuse to let the actions of others upset your plans this year. Have an agenda and a routine, and don’t lose sight of your goals. Align yourself with people who are heading down a similar path, not with those who tend to distract you or depend on you to be a gofer.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If you learn to say no, you will accomplish your goals. You have plenty going for you, and given the time and effort, you will excel. Celebrate your achievements with a loved one.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Indulge yourself in something enjoyable but also sensible. If you ask someone to join you, it will change the dynamics and spawn big plans.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Take pride in your appearance. A healthy diet and plenty of exercise will make you feel good and could prompt a loved one to follow suit. Romance is highlighted.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22): You’ll offend or be offended if you get into an argument with someone who doesn’t share your beliefs. Choose not to engage in a no-win situation that could damage the relationship.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21): Do what works best for you. If someone tries to persuade you to do things differently or invest in something risky, have enough courage to say no.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Discuss your plans with someone close to you. An investment offer won’t turn out as planned. Don’t get involved in a joint endeavor or overspend to win someone’s favor.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19): Impulse is the enemy. Don’t let anyone railroad you into a risky venture. Spend more time with a loved one. A romantic adventure doesn’t have to be costly.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20): Stand up for the little guy who can’t fend for himself. What you do to help people will change the way others view you.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): Stop, think and make a calculated decision. An opportunity is within reach. Knowing the score will help you negotiate to get what you want Celebrate with a loved one.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Don’t jeopardize your reputation, important relationships or position for something that isn’t worth your while. Giving in to a temptation could seriously upend your life.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Home and family improvements can be made. A pick-me-up will boost your ego and make you feel good about your appearance. Romance is in the stars.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): An unusual encounter will spark your imagination and encourage you to start something new. Don’t overspend; take one step at a time and keep your expenses minimal. Slow build, maximum gain.