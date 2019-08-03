The Friends ‘N Faith group will host a tea time event from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Aug. 15, at Immanuel Congregational Church, 1795 Jackson St.
The program, “All About Tea,” will be presented by Julia Theisen, of Body & Soul Wellness Center and Spa. Music will be provided by Linda Shird, of Asbury, Iowa. The speaker will be Cheri Engel, of Hazel Green, Wis. on the many friends who have helped her on her life’s journey.
Reservations are due Friday, Aug. 10, by calling: the church, 563-582-5168 or Maurine, 563-221-1436.