GALENA, Ill. — The Galena Center for the Arts, 219 Summit St., will host “In the Park,” featuring the works of John Martinson, as part of the “Outta the Park” exhibit.
An opportunity to meet the artist and view pieces in the West Street Sculpture Park, 620 S. West St., will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.
Martinson was born and raised in St. Peter, Minn. He came to Galena in 1979 to operate the Galena Blacksmith Shop and Gallery. He opened his studio in 1986, and it grew to become West Street Sculpture Park, where his original ideas flow freely into imaginative works of art.
“Outta the Park” will continue at the Galena Center for the Arts, through Saturday, Sept. 7. Gallery hours are from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
For more information, call 779-214-0261 or visit www.GalenaCenterForTheArts.com.