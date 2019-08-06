Event: Fishtival Arts Festival
Time/date: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17.
Site: Riverfront Park, Bellevue, Iowa.
Cost: Free, with artwork and food available for purchase.
Online: bellevueartscounciliowa.org/
fishtival
Tidbits
- Now in its 19th year and presented by the Bellevue Arts Council, the annual Fishtival is a celebration of the city’s heritage as a community on the Mississippi River through dance, media arts and folk and traditional music.
- Artisans will sell their wares along the river front, including ceramics, paintings, jewelry, metalsmithing, woodworking and more.
- Chalk art will take place in the street, in
- addition to a sidewalk chalk contest.
- Children’s and family-friendly make-and-take art workshops will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Great River Gallery, 116 N. Riverview St. There also will be a silent auction from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the gallery, with proceeds benefiting the Bellevue Arts Council scholarship fund.
- A mermaid will arrive in the afternoon for children, and the Ski Bellevue Water Ski Show will take place, as well as a street dance.
- Food vendors also will be available on-site.