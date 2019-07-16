Kids from ages 5 to 18 are invited to the Bell Tower Theater’s Kids Take the Stage: Summer Camps that will take place Monday-Friday, Aug. 12-16, at 2728 Asbury Road.
Artistic associate Sue Flogel will teach three different theater-related classes.
• Disney Heroes and Villains: For ages 5-8, from 10 a.m. to noon. Participants will create new stories and characters.
• Kids on Broadway: For ages 9-12, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Discover the different acting, dancing and singing roles for kids in Broadway shows.
• Cabaret for Teens: For ages 13-18, 3-5 p.m. Participants will learn the basics of cabaret/talent show performances by choosing a song, interpreting lyrics, telling the story and connecting with the audience.
The cost for camp is $75 per child. Financial assistance scholarships are available for qualified families. The deadline for enrollment is Wednesday, July 31. Space is limited.
For information, call 563-588-3377 or visit www.belltowertheater.net.