Novelist Baldacci donates $1 million to Mark Twain home
HARTFORD, Conn. — The historic home in Hartford where Mark Twain and his family once lived has received a $1 million gift from bestselling novelist David Baldacci and his wife.
The Mark Twain House & Museum says the gift is expected to support new initiatives including writing programs and more appearances by authors.
Baldacci, who has published 38 books, has served on the board of trustees of the Twain House since 2012.
Baldacci told the Hartford Courant that he’s a huge fan of Mark Twain, whose real name was Samuel Clemens, and has read everything he ever wrote. Baldacci said the famed author not only made a huge impression on him through his writing, but how he conducted his life.
Clemens lived in the Hartford home from 1874 to 1891.
Ed Sheeran confirms marriage to long-time girlfriend
LONDON — Ed Sheeran has confirmed for the first time that he and long-time girlfriend Cherry Seaborn are married.
British media reported the pair wed before Christmas in front of about 40 friends and family.
In an interview to promote his album “No.6 Collaborations Project,” Sheeran talked about how he wrote the song “Remember the Name,” which refers to “my wife.”
The 28-year-old British singer-songwriter said “I knew that we’d be married by the point that the song came out.”
The album, released Friday, includes collaborations with Justin Bieber, Stormzy, Eminem, 50 Cent and Bruno Mars.
Sheeran and Seaborn, 26, announced their engagement in 2018.