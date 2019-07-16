SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z, will sponsor a summer camp aimed at children ages 7-10, designed to connect them with the natural world.
No Child Left Inside will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, Aug. 7-9.
This camp will engage kids in games and activities within the forest and gardens of Sinsinawa Mound, aiming to cultivate a sense of respect and wonder for one another and Earth.
Participants should be ready to learn about themselves and nature, get some exercise and have lots of fun. Ecological programming coordinator Eric Anglada will lead the sessions.
There is a limit of 12 participants, and the registration deadline is Wednesday, July 31. The fee is $40, and participants need to bring their lunch.
To register, call Janice DeMuth
at 608-748-4411 or visit
www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.