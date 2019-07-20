Let me start by thanking readers of this column who have wished me well on my retirement and by clarifying what my retirement entails.
I’ve stepped down from my day job — which also was a crack-of-dawn job and a night job — at the Portage (Wisconsin) Daily Register, where I’d covered county government, city government, agriculture and just about everything else my editors could throw at me for 11½ years.
The Daily Register edged out the Telegraph Herald, by just a few months, as the newspaper where I’d worked the longest, in the 40 years I’ve devoted to community journalism, at six newspapers (four dailies, two weeklies) in four states.
However, I have not retired from writing this column.
As long as I have something to say about faith and values, and as long as readers want to use my reflections as a catalyst for further thought and meditation, I’ll keep contributing these 540 words.
But there are times — and this is one of them — when the words don’t come easily.
These are tough times for anybody whose vocation entails communicating with others.
We have a president who calls journalists enemies and who communicates almost entirely by social media.
The term “newspaper” is almost an anachronism. For the last several years, most of the journalism I’ve produced has been consumed (oh, I hate that word) not on tree carcasses but online.
In the job I left just three weeks ago, my performance was assessed partly by how many “unique hits” there were for stories with my byline.
So, I need to say whatever I need to say — whether it’s a controversial city council decision, an advance story about what’s new at this year’s county fair or my musings about the universe and its Creator — in such a way that readers are neither so enraged, nor so bored, that they click on someone else’s writing.
And yet, I know this: While the means of communication are new (what in heaven’s name is “the cloud,” anyway?), the challenges of communication are as old as humanity.
When God — whom the author of John’s Gospel described as The Word — took on human flesh and lived among us, it wasn’t always easy to get people to listen and to focus on what’s important.
Sometimes Jesus told stories or jokes. I have to believe that Jesus got laughs for that image of logs in people’s eyes, and maybe, for at least a few people, those chuckles turned into insight.
Sometimes Jesus got mad, and got blunt, as when Jesus physically evicted all the entrepreneurs from the temple.
Sometimes, Jesus communicated by saying little or nothing.
And sometimes, even the people closest to Jesus just didn’t get it.
I know what that’s like. So does every communicator, of every time and place.
Postscript: I’m scheduled to undergo what I hope will be my final chemotherapy next week. Then I wait about six weeks for a PET scan, to see if any cancer cells remain inside me.
I’m feeling OK, all things considered, although I tire easily and live with a compromised immune system. There’s still no sign of my hair returning, which causes more problems with my vision (no eyelashes) than my vanity.