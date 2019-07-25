The Dubuque Symphony Orchestra will host auditions for several vacancies in early September.
They include: Principal cello, principal bass, second trombone, principal bass trombone, second flute, second oboe and principal bassoon.
Auditions will take place the following days at Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
- Strings: Tuesday, Sept. 10.
- Brass: Wednesday, Sept. 11.
- Woodwinds: Thursday, Sept. 12.
Audition materials must be received by Tuesday, Aug. 20, in order to secure an audition spot.
For excerpt list and application forms, visit www.DubuqueSymphony.org.