“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald,” 7 p.m. on HBO
Eddie Redmayne returns as magizoologist Newt Scamander in this second entry in the “Fantastic Beasts” film franchise, a spinoff of J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” universe of stories. Set in 1927, this 2018 fantasy finds Newt pressed into service with Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) to track down fugitive wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), who escaped while being transported to stand trial for multiple misdeeds.
“Planet Earth: The Hunt,” 8 p.m. on BBC America
BBC America continues its “Wild Summer” theme programming with this new documentary narrated by Sir David Attenborough that takes a detailed look at remarkable strategies Earth’s top hunters use to succeed, reflecting the amount of effort expended by these predators just to stay alive themselves. The competition between predators and prey is extremely complex, yet successful predators lead to healthy habitats.
“Ghost Adventures,” 8 p.m. on Travel Channel
A new episode called “Idaho State Tuberculosis Hospital” takes Zak Bagans and his team to Gooding, Idaho, to investigate a former tuberculosis hospital that has been converted into an inn (presumably through a really extensive renovation process). Some of their rooms are filled with decidedly unwanted visitors however: ghostly children and the spirit of an angry old man, as well as the frequent and unsettling whispers of disembodied voices.