Carnegie-Stout Public Library,
360 W. 11th St., will host the Iowa Family Story Project exhibit throughout August in the second floor mezzanine area during library hours.
The photo display shows the daily joys and struggles of Iowa families caring for children, youth and young adults with special needs or disabilities. Bill and Kyle Stumpf, of Dubuque, are one of the families featured in the exhibit.
Photographer Thomas Langdon shadowed eight Iowa families for this exhibit to reflect the state’s diversity, including those living on rural farms, in small towns and in bustling cities.
This project is a collaboration between the University of Iowa Division of Child and Community Health and the Center for Disabilities and Development.
For more information,
visit www.chsciowa.org.