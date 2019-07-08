If you know of a free event coming up, contact Features Editor Megan Gloss at 563-588-5638 or megan.gloss@thmedia.com.
Here are a few free events and destinations you can check out this week:
Wednesday, July 10
“Marimba, Anyone?” with Keith Lienert. Noon-1 p.m., Turner Hall, 115 S. Bench St., Galena, Ill. As part of the Galena Festival of the Performing Arts, Lienert — principal percussionist with Dubuque Symphony Orchestra and faculty member with the University of Wisconsin-Platteville — will present an educational look at unique percussion instruments, including marimba and vibraphone. The festival will continue during the week through Sunday, July 14. Details: www.visitgalena.org.
Friday, July 12
Downtown Friday Night. 6:30-10 p.m., First Avenue, Dyersville, Iowa. A street dance with food, live music and games. Music by Whiskey Revival.
Saturday, July 13
Farmers Markets. 7 a.m.-noon, Dubuque, Iowa Street from 10th to 13th streets. 7 a.m.-noon Galena, Ill., Old Market House, 123 N. Commerce St. 8 a.m.-noon Boscobel, Wis., Depot Park. 8-11 a.m. Cassville, Wis., Riverside Park, Prime Street. 7 a.m.-noon Platteville, Wis., City Park. Details: dubuquefarmersmarket.org, tinyurl.com/y6jvxwf2, tinyurl.com/y2to8b3s, cassville.org, tinyurl.com/y6kjmsxa.
Sunday, July 14
Music in the Gardens. 6:30 p.m., Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive. Featuring Go Your Own Way, a Fleetwood Mac Tribute, presented by The Dubuque Arts Council. Details: www.dubuquearboretum.com.