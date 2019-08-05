If you know of a free event coming up, contact Features Editor Megan Gloss at 563-588-5638 or megan.gloss@thmedia.com.
Here are a few free events and destinations you can check out this week:
Tuesday, Aug. 6
Experience Wapello — A Wildflower Walk. 4-5 p.m., Wapello Land & Water Reserve, 8642 Illinois 84 S., Hanover, Ill. A tour of the prairie in full bloom, an expert guide will introduce participants to the variety of plants and wildflowers found there. Meet under the pavilion near the parking lot. Details: 815-858-9100 or www.jdcf.org
Friday, Aug. 9
Downtown Friday Night. 6:30-10 p.m., First Avenue, Dyersville, Iowa. A street dance with food, live music and games. Music by Full Moon.
Saturday, Aug. 10
Farmers Markets. 7 a.m.-noon, Dubuque, Iowa Street from 10th to 13th streets. 7 a.m.-noon Galena, Ill., Old Market House, 123 N. Commerce St. 8 a.m.-noon Boscobel, Wis., Depot Park. 8-11 a.m. Cassville, Wis., Riverside Park, Prime Street. 7 a.m.-noon Platteville, Wis., City Park. Details: dubuquefarmersmarket.org, tinyurl.com/y6jvxwf2, tinyurl.com/y2to8b3s, cassville.org, tinyurl.com/y6kjmsxa.
Saturday Tours of Tiffany Windows. 8:30-11:30 a.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 1199 Main St. Donations will be accepted.
Saturday-Sunday, Aug. 10-11
14th Annual Market House Square Arts Festival. 10 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, Old Market House State Historic Site, 123 N. Commerce St., Galena, Ill. Local and regional artists will showcase paintings, woodwork, jewelry, pottery, baskets and more. Local musicians will perform throughout the day, and food and beverages will be available for purchase. Details: 815-776-9200 or www.hellogalena.org.