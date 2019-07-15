As a cancer doctor, I’ve always had the burning question as to how some people are able to delay chronic disease and death.
I’ve been obsessed with the science of longevity. For the past several years, I’ve studied the blue zone populations around the world. Many of us would agree that longevity is an intricate balance of lifespan (living longer) and healthspan (living better).
Increasing lifespan is essentially delaying the onset of a heart attack and stroke, cancer and accidental death. Cumulatively, these causes account for about 80% of deaths in a nonsmoking population.
Improving healthspan, by contrast, boils down to delaying three categories of decline:
Cognitive decline: Decline in executive function, processing speed and memory; an extreme form of this would be Alzheimer’s disease, but there is a wide spectrum.
Physical decline: Decline in stability, flexibility, mobility, strength, muscle mass, bone density, aerobic function, anaerobic function, functional movement, freedom from pain and sexual function.
Emotional decline: Decline in mindfulness, social support, sense of purpose, fulfillment and relationality.
My next several columns will focus on improving lifespan and healthspan.
The first topic on improving healthspan is sleep. Adequate sleep might be one of the most significant lifestyle factors that determines your risk ratio for Alzheimer’s disease, heart disease and cancer.
In 2012, Rochester University found that the brain has a “sewage” system. During deep sleep, beta-amyloid is washed away in this cerebral sewage system. Beta-amyloid is a core protein in Alzheimer’s formation that escalates Alzheimer’s risk. PET scans to map beta-amyloid in the brain have shown dramatic differences when comparing sleep duration. For seven hours of sleep or less, there is a marked difference in the amount of beta-amyloid built up compared to seven hours or more. If deep sleep is taken away from a human for one night, you can see significant increase in circulating levels of amyloid the next day.
In 2008, the Journal of the American Medical Association published an article looking at short sleep duration and incident coronary artery calcification. The study tracked healthy adults without signs of coronary vascular disease. By the end of the study, those getting five hours of sleep or less had a 200-300% increased risk of coronary artery calcification. The study controlled for factors like exercise, smoking, obesity and sleep apnea.
There has been a significant link between sleep and cancer of the bowel, prostate and breast. The causal evidence was so strong that the World Health Organization has classified night shift work as a “probable carcinogen.” In addition, a recent UCLA study found that partial sleep deprivation reduces natural killer cell activity in humans.
Sleep is a major problem in the western world, likely due to the increases in technology and sensory stimulation.
Here are five tips that you can implement to profoundly improve your sleep.
- Mindfulness meditation: Refocusing your attention muscle on the present moment.
- Minimize sugar and processed foods because they might alter your sleep cycle.
- Avoid eating and drinking up to three hours before bedtime for uninterrupted easy sleeping.
- Turn your devices to night-shift mode to minimize blue light exposure.
- Phosphatidyl Serine can promote deeper sleep as it reduces cortisol levels. I take 300 mg daily. Consult with your physician before taking any medications.