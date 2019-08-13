The regular Monthly Writer’s Group will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, at Shalom Spirituality Center, 1001 Davis St.
The meet-up group allows time for attendees to share up to two pages of their writing with opportunities for feedback and critique from other writers.
Attend as many or few meetings as you wish. Newcomers always are welcome.
The facilitator will be Mary Potter Kenyon, program coordinator at Shalom. She is widely published in magazines, newspapers and anthologies, including eight “Chicken Soup” books.
Meetings will include:
- Evaluation: Honest, constructive critique within a positive framework.
- Inspiration/encouragement: Members can be a source for ideas and encouragement.
- Education: Learn from each other’s strengths as well as share information about contests, conferences, workshops and calls for submissions.
- Socialization: Network with fellow writers and share the unique joys and challenge of a writing life.
If attendees have writing they would like to share, keep it to two double-spaced pages or less. If they’d like to have copies to pass out for everyone, email Mary at mkenyon@shalomretreats.org with your document and she will print out copies.
Freewill donations are welcomed, and registration is appreciated, but not required. Light refreshments will be served.
For more information, call 563-582-3592 or email info@shalomretreats.org.