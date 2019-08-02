Before she became a teacher in a classroom or yoga room, St. Columbkille’s Early Childhood Pre-K teacher Holly Flood knew from the get-go that she wanted to work with children.
Growing up, she thought she was going to be a pediatrician until she declared as an art major going into college.
“I thought maybe I’d be an art teacher. Then, I ended up in New York City working in an art gallery,” Flood said. “It was a little off course from what I originally planned.”
Although it was exciting, she had a moment of clarity when she was on the phone with the gallery’s art handler trying to get a painting.
“It was such an ordeal and it made me think,’I don’t know if I’m super happy in this capacity,’” she said.
Her volunteer work also helped her realize she didn’t want to be in the retail world.
“I volunteered through Big Brothers Big Sisters of America,” Flood said. “I was put in a kindergarten classroom with a little girl and once a week we played games or I read to her, and I just loved being in that environment.”
Then, it all began to click.
“New York was fun, but it was a different world,” she added. “Once I got my foot in the door through volunteering, I was like, ‘Oh, I think the classroom is calling me now.’ So I decided to get my teaching degree.”
Before she became a full-time teacher, she went back to the yoga studio full-time and volunteered in her daughter Maggie’s preschool classroom to teach yoga.
Ultimately the classroom kept pulling Flood towards becoming a teacher.
“During that time, I had Maggie and a brand new baby, and I was like this is what my calling is,” she said. “I’m glad that I discovered how to bring my love for yoga and all of the mindfulness stuff into my classroom.”
Despite having taught up to fifth grade in her student teaching, she wanted to be in Pre-K.
“I love working with the little kids and their little minds,” she said. “There’s something about kids at that age that is so genuine, and I love how excited they are to learn and how everything is something new.”
She admits one of her favorite parts is feeling like a celebrity when they see her at the grocery store.
“They give you hugs and there is so much excitement that it makes teaching very exciting too,” she said.
The most rewarding feeling for Flood is when she sees the growth and the learning happening.
“My favorite thing is when I see a connection being made,” Flood said. “When you see that light bulb go on and when they make progress on something.”
When she isn’t putting together creative lesson plans for her students, you can find her instructing yoga classes at B-1 Yoga Studio.
“I started practicing yoga over ten years ago, but in 2013 I got my 200 hour yoga teacher certification for adult classes at Body and Soul,” she said. “Then, I got my kids yoga certification last summer at Challenge to Change.”
Of course, teaching adults yoga and kids yoga are entirely different styles of the practice.
“With adults you do a sequence of poses with a theme, but in a kids yoga class we read a story with a lesson behind it,” Flood said. “Then we put some yoga poses to the story, do some breathing and then we have our “yoga nap.”
Perhaps what also makes her unique as a teacher is her interpretation of mindfulness and self awareness that she brings to her students.
“Sometimes I’ll bring in that mindfulness and awareness through yoga poses in the classroom,” Flood said. “If we’re reading a story, we’ll retell it with different poses. It teaches them body awareness, but also helps them remember the moral of the story.”
The method also helps the students tune in, calm down and focus.
“I’ll have them sit, close their eyes and listen for certain sounds,” Flood added. “Again, that mindfulness helps them listen but it also helps them identify their emotions, how they’re feeling and to take deep breaths.”
St. Columbkille’s administrators have also taken notice of her original teaching techniques.
“She’s always striving to make herself better by coming up with new ideas,” said Marcy Weidenbacher, director at St. Columbkille’s Early Childhood. “She’s always one step ahead with how she can help her kids.”
Improvement is something Flood constantly looks for not just in what she’s teaching the kids but how she’s teaching them.
“She incorporates yoga for self regulation and exercise,” Weidenbacher said. “The kids learn mudras which are hand signals for different feelings and emotions. At this age it can be hard for kids to put their feelings into words, but mudras can communicate those feelings.”
St. Columbkille’s Principal Barb Roling agreed Holly’s enthusiasm stands out, but also her tenderness with the kids.
“She really just has a love for what she’s doing,” Roling said. “She has this gentle way of looking at kids and educating them.”
One of Flood's strengths is her connection with the students.
“She really gets to know her kids and she has this good way of bringing out the best in them,” Roling said.
Flood created a music wall with the help of her kids and some parents. She got a few dads to help put it together, and she collected items such as empty water bottles and buckets from her students.
“That was her brain child," Roling said. "She really looks at multi-sensory ways of learning."
In the end, Flood realized the effects that the mindfulness of yoga brought to her were things that kids could benefit from as well.
“All of that social and emotional stuff is so important and sometimes we forget that we have to teach them how to regulate and tune in to it,” she said. “The way that I use yoga as an adult made me notice that kids really need it too.”