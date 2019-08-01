The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, 350 E. Third St., will host a birthday party for Smokey Bear from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9.
Smokey Bear was created by the U.S. Forest Service and the Ad Council to promote forest fire prevention. This year, Smokey will turn 75 years old and celebrate with friends Yogi Bear, Woodsy Owl, Sparky the Dalmatian, the River Museum’s Sippi the River Otter and visitors.
The City of Dubuque’s Fire Department will join in with a fire truck. Cupcakes, children’s activities and meet-and-greets with Smokey Bear and friends are included with River Museum admission.
For more information, visit www.rivermuseum.com/smokey.