It’s a good thing that I’m no longer in school, because it turns out that at age 33, I’m a bad student.
I learned this while attending the Iowa Summer Writing Festival last month. The title of the class in which I enrolled, “The art and craft of the personal essay,” sounded so fancy.
As could be expected, retirees formed the backbone of the workshop and most were composing their memoirs.
I’ve held that spending a great deal of time writing about oneself is an exercise in self-indulgence. This suspicion was confirmed when our teacher, Susan, asked us to read an article in which a book reviewer stated that unremarkable people — that is, most of us — should go unremarked upon. Your lives are boring, he said, so can you please shut up?
Once class began, I fell into habits formed when I was in college: Perfectionism so great that it petrified my writing process, division of my peers into groups of writers more experienced than myself and those whose opinions I would disregard and solicitation of my teacher’s praise to assuage personal insecurities.
Susan arranged the 13 of us into a semi-circle. We distributed printed copies of our essays and discussed each in succession, referring to their authors in the third person.
“I think the author’s lack of specificity about her disease is distracting,” I groaned. “I finished the piece feeling dissatisfied because I still don’t know what’s going on with her.”
A student, Ted, said a different student’s essay was absolutely perfect as written and ready for publication.
“I wouldn’t change a single thing about this,” he declared.
In the corner, I glared at him. I had attacked my copy of the piece with a black pen, giving the pages the appearance that they had been swarmed by an ant colony.
People who don’t write for a living have an “anything goes” attitude to composition, I thought.
Later, I grumpily scribbled at the top an essay by fellow student Katherine.
“I don’t understand what any of this means,” I wrote, but failed to sign my name below my comment.
“When people don’t sign, it just ticks me off,” she told a group of us following class. Katherine spat. “If you’re going to give criticism, you need to own it. I bet it was Elsa. She’s new to this and really doesn’t ‘get’ writing.”
The class atmosphere took an increasingly dark turn as more students presented their essays.
Tammy wrote about the man who groomed her for prostitution when she was a teenager. Danielle described her husband’s threats of divorce if she did not undergo an abortion after becoming pregnant with their third child. Molly, a practicing physician, detailed the agony of watching a baby die in the intensive care unit after it was born without a brain.
One author’s tragedy trickled into another’s, cascading into a runny haze of pain.
My essay recounted my decision to euthanize my dying cat, and the class did the worst possible thing. My peers were kind.
“It just broke my heart,” Katherine said.
For 30 minutes, I scribbled notes as the class proposed dozens of methods to improve the piece.
Conjuring memories of an unwanted trip to the veterinarian’s office, I wiped away tears as I rewrote my essay in the university’s computer lab.
“Now I adore all of my classmates,” I texted a friend that evening.
Although we exchanged email addresses, I am certain we writers will fall out of touch. Perhaps someone will send a copy of a new article she is drafting, and one of us will return a glowing response.
But the enthusiasm will fade until the memory joins a vast repository of unremarkable experiences that fills each of our lives.