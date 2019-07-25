Editor’s note: Columnist Sibani Ram is participating in a World Food Prize Borlaug-Ruan International Internship in Costa Rica this summer. The internship is an eight-week hands-on experience working with world-renowned scientists and policymakers at leading research centers around the globe. EARTH University is a private, nonprofit school dedicated to ethical, sustainable development through science and technology education.
For some, unpeeling and biting into that first bit of a banana evokes the sunshine spirit. It’s as if taste has transcended time in a soft flavor of paradise.
Well, no offense to the banana, but it has never been my beloved fruit. I’ve always viewed it as a chore out the door — a quick something to shove into my mouth to make room for precious minutes of sleeping in during the school year.
Within my first week at EARTH University as a 2019 Borlaug-Ruan Intern, my perception was shattered. Whether another week or 10 years go by, I know the banana will unfailingly help me taste the meaning of “Pura Vida.”
Pura Vida is a resounding mantra that drives the pulse of a lovely life in Costa Rica. Its meaning is ambiguous. But, as my chauffeur described it, Pura Vida means what Costa Rica strives to embody everyday — “it’s a beautiful life.”
From language to learning to daily life, it has become my soul-phrase here in Costa Rica. From the cafeteria meals to fieldwork, valiantly pushing myself to “speak my soul out” has triggered precious new (and old) worlds.
As someone who once strung vowels and consonants together to pull together haphazard Spanish sentences, I now can have a conversation with my roommate. I now can fluently order a guanabana smoothie at the local Aromas cafe. I now can pick out literature of interest on Sigatoka disease at EARTH University’s library to supplement my research.
My language skills aren’t perfect, but what is perfect is continuing on a path of discovery through Spanish.
That path has been extended to internalizing rather than just swallowing what I’m learning. From the chorus of birds who wake me up in the morning to learning about the fungicide resistance in the cause of Sigatoka disease in banana plants, life science abounds on this campus.
As my Spanish teacher and I walked the halls of campus to practice the preterit tense in conversation, we found solace in the surrounding mutualism of honeybees and flowers. And my once dreaded biology textbook has become a dynamic reference point to understand the concepts that riddle this campus. Learning feels alive — emotionally, physically and metaphorically.
But perhaps nowhere better has Pura Vida come alive as vibrantly than during fieldwork. Digging for banana tubers in the scorching sun? Pura Vida. Persistent rain during the workday? Pura Vida. Walking miles amidst nature’s crystals in pursuit of the day’s next task? Pura Vida. Meticulous experiments to deduce the molecular impact of fertilizer? Pura Vida.
The phrase has shown me the small struggles that shape the soul of journeys and make them whole.
So, a little more than halfway done with my internship, I’d like to offer my deepest thanks to the World Food Prize Foundation, Dr. Norman Borlaug and Keith Weber, my former biology teacher at Dubuque Senior High School, all of whom nurtured my interest in this endeavor. To Crystal Harris, director of youth programs at World Food Prize, thank you for being an unceasing source of 24/7 support as I navigate this international scene.
Also, my utmost admiration and appreciation to World Food Prize Foundation President and native Dubuquer, former U.S. Ambassador Kenneth M. Quinn. Thank you for breathing robust, continued life into Borlaug’s mission through your commitment to international leadership and public service.
I’m forever indebted to these supportive individuals who’ve shown me, in more ways than one, that life is a journey of process over product.
To future students who yearn to taste a slice of an international experience alongside research, visit tinyurl.com/y6skcheo to learn more.
Pura Vida.