Play preview: Ohnward to stage 'Beauty and the Beast Jr."

Play: “Beauty and the Beast Jr.”
Performers: Ohnward Fine Arts Center.
Times/dates: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10; and 2 p.m. Sunday Aug. 11.
Site: Ohnward Fine Arts Center, 1215 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Cost: $10 for adults and $7 for students $7 in advance; $13 for adults and $10 for students at the door.
Synopsis
It is based on the original Broadway production that ran for more than 13 years and was nominated for nine Tony Awards and the Academy Award-winning motion picture.
The classic story tells of Belle, a young woman in a provincial town, and the Beast, who is really a young prince trapped under the spell of an enchantress. If the Beast can learn to love and be loved, the curse will end and he will be transformed to his former self.
But time is running out. If the Beast does not learn his lesson soon, he and his household will be doomed for all eternity.
It also features several popular songs written by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, along with new songs by Menken and Tim Rice.