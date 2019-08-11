HARDCOVER FICTION
1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam
2. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday
3. Chances Are ..., Richard Russo, Knopf
4. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books
5. The New Girl, Daniel Silva, Harper
6. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press
7. Summer of ’69, Elin Hilderbrand, Little Brown
8. Ask Again, Yes, Mary Beth Keane, Scribner
9. One Good Deed, David Baldacci, Grand Central
10. Circe, Madeline Miller, Little Brown
11. The Lager Queen of Minnesota, J. Ryan Stradal, Pamela Dorman Books
12. Evvie Drake Starts Over, Linda Holmes, Ballantine
13. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth
14. Lady in the Lake, Laura Lippman, Morrow
15. Fleishman Is in Trouble, Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Random House
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House
2. Three Women, Lisa Taddeo, Avid Reader Press/S&S
3. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown
4. The Pioneers, David McCullough, S&S
5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A Fck, Mark Manson, Harper
6. Everything Is Fcked, Mark Manson, Harper
7. The Second Mountain, David Brooks, Random House
8. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.), S&S
9. Range, David Epstein, Riverhead Books
10. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, Lori Gottlieb, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
11. Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered (An Indies Introduce Title), Karen Kilgariff, Georgia Hardstark, Forge
12. Stop Doing That Sht, Gary John Bishop, HarperOne
13. Howard Stern Comes Again, Howard Stern, S&S
14. The Moment of Lift, Melinda Gates, Flatiron Books
15. The British Are Coming, Rick Atkinson, Holt
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
1. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin
2. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton
3. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper
4. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin
5. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine
6. The Witch Elm, Tana French, Penguin
7. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow
8. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine, Gail Honeyman, Penguin
9. There There (An Indies Introduce Title), Tommy Orange, Vintage
10. Ghosted, Rosie Walsh, Penguin
11. My Sister, the Serial Killer, Oyinkan Braithwaite, Anchor
12. The Immortalists, Chloe Benjamin, Putnam
13. My Year of Rest and Relaxation, Ottessa Moshfegh, Penguin
14. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Bantam
15. The Outsider, Stephen King, Gallery
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
1. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial
2. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay
3. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau
4. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan, Penguin
5. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero, Running Press
6. The Mueller Report, The Washington Post, Scribner
7. Shoe Dog, Phil Knight, Scribner
8. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press
9. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business School Press
10. Into the Raging Sea, Rachel Slade, Ecco
11. Small Fry, Lisa Brennan-Jobs, Grove Press
12. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Managing Yourself, Harvard Business School Press
13. Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann, Vintage
14. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Leadership, Harvard Business School Press
15. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Emotional Intelligence, Harvard Business School Press
MASS MARKET
1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell
2. Past Tense, Lee Child, Dell
3. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin
4. Spymaster, Brad Thor, Pocket
5. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow
6. The Perfect Couple, Elin Hilderbrand, Little Brown
7. Cottage by the Sea, Debbie Macomber, Ballantine
8. A Stranger in the House, Shari Lapena, Penguin
9. Origin, Dan Brown, Anchor
10. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
1. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams
2. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
3. Camp, Kayla Miller, HMH Books for Young Readers
4. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper
5. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
6. The Unofficial Ultimate Harry Potter Spellbook, Media Lab Books
7. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
8. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
9. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers
10. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Monica Armino (Illus.), Greenwillow Books
11. Pax, Sara Pennypacker, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Balzer + Bray
12. Be Prepared, Vera Brosgol, First Second
13. Share Your Smile: Raina’s Guide to Telling Your Own Story, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix
14. Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy: A Graphic Novel: A Modern Retelling of Little Women, Rey Terciero, Bre Indigo (Illus.), Little, Brown Books for Young Readers
15. Refugee, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press
YOUNG ADULT
1. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin
2. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
3. The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon, Ember
4. Wilder Girls (An Indies Introduce Title), Rory Power, Delacorte Press
5. On the Come Up, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray
6. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press
7. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers
8. Children of Blood and Bone, Tomi Adeyemi, Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)
9. Dear Evan Hansen, Val Emmich, et al., Poppy
10. The Iliad, Gareth Hinds, Candlewick
11. Cheshire Crossing, Andy Weir, Sarah Andersen (Illus.), Ten Speed Press
12. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers
13. Five Feet Apart, Rachael Lippincott, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
14. With the Fire on High, Elizabeth Acevedo, HarperTeen
15. The Rest of the Story, Sarah Dessen, Balzer + Bray
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
1. The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!, Mo Willems, Hyperion Books for Children
2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper
3. Where’s Waldo? 30th Anniversary Edition, Martin Handford, Candlewick
4. We Don’t Eat Our Classmates, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney/Hyperion
5. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial
6. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam
7. Where’s Waldo Now?, Martin Handford, Candlewick
8. Bonnie’s First Day of School (Disney/Pixar Toy Story 4), Judy Katschke, RH/Disney
9. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper
10. Where’s Waldo? The Fantastic Journey, Martin Handford, Candlewick
11. The Wonky Donkey, Craig Smith, Katz Cowley (Illus.), Scholastic
12. The Itsy Bitsy Spider, Maddie Frost, Workman
13. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers
14. Where’s Waldo? The Totally Essential Travel Collection, Martin Handford, Candlewick
15. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam
CHILDREN’S SERIES
1. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic
New in Series: The Poison Jungle (9781338214512)
2. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix
3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet
4. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books
5. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion
6. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Ann Waldron, et al., Penguin Workshop
7. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House
8. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic
9. The Princess in Black (hardcover and paperback), Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, Candlewick
10. Big Nate (hardcover and paperback), Lincoln Peirce, Andrews McMeel