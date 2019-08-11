HARDCOVER FICTION

1. Where the Crawdads Sing, Delia Owens, Putnam

2. The Nickel Boys, Colson Whitehead, Doubleday

3. Chances Are ..., Richard Russo, Knopf

4. City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert, Riverhead Books

5. The New Girl, Daniel Silva, Harper

6. On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Ocean Vuong, Penguin Press

7. Summer of ’69, Elin Hilderbrand, Little Brown

8. Ask Again, Yes, Mary Beth Keane, Scribner

9. One Good Deed, David Baldacci, Grand Central

10. Circe, Madeline Miller, Little Brown

11. The Lager Queen of Minnesota, J. Ryan Stradal, Pamela Dorman Books

12. Evvie Drake Starts Over, Linda Holmes, Ballantine

13. Normal People, Sally Rooney, Hogarth

14. Lady in the Lake, Laura Lippman, Morrow

15. Fleishman Is in Trouble, Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Random House

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Educated (An Indies Introduce Title), Tara Westover, Random House

2. Three Women, Lisa Taddeo, Avid Reader Press/S&S

3. Becoming, Michelle Obama, Crown

4. The Pioneers, David McCullough, S&S

5. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A Fck, Mark Manson, Harper

6. Everything Is Fcked, Mark Manson, Harper

7. The Second Mountain, David Brooks, Random House

8. Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat, Samin Nosrat, Wendy MacNaughton (Illus.), S&S

9. Range, David Epstein, Riverhead Books

10. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, Lori Gottlieb, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt

11. Stay Sexy & Don’t Get Murdered (An Indies Introduce Title), Karen Kilgariff, Georgia Hardstark, Forge

12. Stop Doing That Sht, Gary John Bishop, HarperOne

13. Howard Stern Comes Again, Howard Stern, S&S

14. The Moment of Lift, Melinda Gates, Flatiron Books

15. The British Are Coming, Rick Atkinson, Holt

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

1. Little Fires Everywhere, Celeste Ng, Penguin

2. The Overstory, Richard Powers, Norton

3. The Tattooist of Auschwitz, Heather Morris, Harper

4. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles, Penguin

5. Before We Were Yours, Lisa Wingate, Ballantine

6. The Witch Elm, Tana French, Penguin

7. The Woman in the Window, A.J. Finn, Morrow

8. Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine, Gail Honeyman, Penguin

9. There There (An Indies Introduce Title), Tommy Orange, Vintage

10. Ghosted, Rosie Walsh, Penguin

11. My Sister, the Serial Killer, Oyinkan Braithwaite, Anchor

12. The Immortalists, Chloe Benjamin, Putnam

13. My Year of Rest and Relaxation, Ottessa Moshfegh, Penguin

14. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Bantam

15. The Outsider, Stephen King, Gallery

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Sapiens, Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial

2. Calypso, David Sedaris, Back Bay

3. Born a Crime, Trevor Noah, Spiegel & Grau

4. How to Change Your Mind, Michael Pollan, Penguin

5. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero, Running Press

6. The Mueller Report, The Washington Post, Scribner

7. Shoe Dog, Phil Knight, Scribner

8. White Fragility, Robin DiAngelo, Beacon Press

9. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Mental Toughness, Harvard Business School Press

10. Into the Raging Sea, Rachel Slade, Ecco

11. Small Fry, Lisa Brennan-Jobs, Grove Press

12. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Managing Yourself, Harvard Business School Press

13. Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann, Vintage

14. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Leadership, Harvard Business School Press

15. HBR’s 10 Must Reads on Emotional Intelligence, Harvard Business School Press

MASS MARKET

1. The Reckoning, John Grisham, Dell

2. Past Tense, Lee Child, Dell

3. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena, Penguin

4. Spymaster, Brad Thor, Pocket

5. Good Omens, Neil Gaiman, Terry Pratchett, Morrow

6. The Perfect Couple, Elin Hilderbrand, Little Brown

7. Cottage by the Sea, Debbie Macomber, Ballantine

8. A Stranger in the House, Shari Lapena, Penguin

9. Origin, Dan Brown, Anchor

10. Dune, Frank Herbert, Ace

EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS

1. Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson’s Journal, Jeff Kinney, Abrams

2. Drama, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

3. Camp, Kayla Miller, HMH Books for Young Readers

4. New Kid, Jerry Craft, Harper

5. Smile, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

6. The Unofficial Ultimate Harry Potter Spellbook, Media Lab Books

7. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

8. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

9. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill, Algonquin Young Readers

10. A Wolf Called Wander, Rosanne Parry, Monica Armino (Illus.), Greenwillow Books

11. Pax, Sara Pennypacker, Jon Klassen (Illus.), Balzer + Bray

12. Be Prepared, Vera Brosgol, First Second

13. Share Your Smile: Raina’s Guide to Telling Your Own Story, Raina Telgemeier, Graphix

14. Meg, Jo, Beth, and Amy: A Graphic Novel: A Modern Retelling of Little Women, Rey Terciero, Bre Indigo (Illus.), Little, Brown Books for Young Readers

15. Refugee, Alan Gratz, Scholastic Press

YOUNG ADULT

1. Turtles All the Way Down, John Green, Penguin

2. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

3. The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon, Ember

4. Wilder Girls (An Indies Introduce Title), Rory Power, Delacorte Press

5. On the Come Up, Angie Thomas, Balzer + Bray

6. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus, Delacorte Press

7. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak, Knopf Books for Young Readers

8. Children of Blood and Bone, Tomi Adeyemi, Henry Holt and Co. (BYR)

9. Dear Evan Hansen, Val Emmich, et al., Poppy

10. The Iliad, Gareth Hinds, Candlewick

11. Cheshire Crossing, Andy Weir, Sarah Andersen (Illus.), Ten Speed Press

12. The Giver, Lois Lowry, HMH Books for Young Readers

13. Five Feet Apart, Rachael Lippincott, Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers

14. With the Fire on High, Elizabeth Acevedo, HarperTeen

15. The Rest of the Story, Sarah Dessen, Balzer + Bray

CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED

1. The Pigeon HAS to Go to School!, Mo Willems, Hyperion Books for Children

2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.), Harper

3. Where’s Waldo? 30th Anniversary Edition, Martin Handford, Candlewick

4. We Don’t Eat Our Classmates, Ryan T. Higgins, Disney/Hyperion

5. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.), Dial

6. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle, Putnam

7. Where’s Waldo Now?, Martin Handford, Candlewick

8. Bonnie’s First Day of School (Disney/Pixar Toy Story 4), Judy Katschke, RH/Disney

9. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak, Harper

10. Where’s Waldo? The Fantastic Journey, Martin Handford, Candlewick

11. The Wonky Donkey, Craig Smith, Katz Cowley (Illus.), Scholastic

12. The Itsy Bitsy Spider, Maddie Frost, Workman

13. Little Blue Truck, Alice Schertle, Jill McElmurry (Illus.), HMH Books for Young Readers

14. Where’s Waldo? The Totally Essential Travel Collection, Martin Handford, Candlewick

15. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann, Putnam

CHILDREN’S SERIES

1. Wings of Fire (hardcover and paperback), Tui T. Sutherland, Scholastic

New in Series: The Poison Jungle (9781338214512)

2. Dog Man (hardcover), Dav Pilkey, Graphix

3. Diary of a Wimpy Kid (hardcover), Jeff Kinney, Amulet

4. Harry Potter (hardcover and paperback), J.K. Rowling, Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books

5. Elephant & Piggie (hardcover), Mo Willems, Hyperion

6. Who Was/Is ...? (paperback), Ann Waldron, et al., Penguin Workshop

7. Magic Tree House (hardcover and paperback), Mary Pope Osborne, Sal Murdocca (Illus.), Random House

8. The Bad Guys (hardcover and paperback), Aaron Blabey, Scholastic

9. The Princess in Black (hardcover and paperback), Shannon Hale, Dean Hale, Candlewick

10. Big Nate (hardcover and paperback), Lincoln Peirce, Andrews McMeel

