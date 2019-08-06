Play: “Magician’s Nephew”
Performers: The Road Less Traveled Community Theatre Company.
Times/dates: 7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Aug. 13-17; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18.
Site: 111 First St. NE, Farley, Iowa.
Cost: $12 in advance at rltheatre.org and $15 at the door.
Synopsis
The first story in the “Chronicles of Narnia,” by C.S. Lewis and dramatized by Aurand Harris, we find young Digory Kirke and his friend Polly, setting forth on a series of magical adventures through mythical kingdoms and enchanted lands. Through their travels, they encounter Queen Jadis and awaken her from her enchanted sleep, unleashing the power of evil. Later on, while attempting to acquire a healing apple for Digory’s sick mother, they unintentionally bring Jadis’ evil into Narnia, the new world which the great lion Aslan sings into existence.
Quotable, from
Director Jennifer Maki
“We have a cast and crew of 15 people involved, ages 9 and up. It’s a magical journey for those who read the series as children and new generations that have discovered the amazing series by C.S. Lewis. Come and see Digory Kirke’s adventures with his friend Polly as they discover other worlds and find the fruit of life.”