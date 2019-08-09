Event: ABBA Revisited
Times/date: 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24.
Site: Mississippi Moon Bar, Diamond Jo Casino, Port of Dubuque.
Cost: Tickets start at $10, available at www.moonbarrocks.com, the Diamond Jo Casino’s Diamond Club, the Mississippi Moon Bar box office or 563-690-4800. Patrons must be 21 or older.
Tidbits
- ABBA Revisted brings back the songs of the original group.
- The concert will feature 21 hits and includes costume changes, choreography, a live band and back-up singers.
- The original group sold more than 400 million albums since 1974.