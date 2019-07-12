“The Wrong Boy Next Door,” 7 p.m. on Lifetime
Katie (Calli Taylor, “The Princess Switch”) is a troubled teenager, as evidenced by her current sentence to house arrest. Bored by her confinement, she quickly becomes fascinated with John (Travis Burns), the hot young guy who just moved in next door. As they get to know each other, Katie and John drift into an affair, but in time, Katie can’t shake the growing suspicion that John may be hiding some major secrets.
“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” 8 p.m. on Food Network
Grub infused by flavors from around the globe are on Guy Fieri’s culinary itinerary in the new “International Infusion,” starting at an eatery in Huntington, Del., noted for its Cuban sandwiches and Thai-inflected sausage. A traditional Tiki joint in Kauai is run by a kitchen crew who deliver an authentic Hawaiian flair. Finally, San Diego is home to a Lebanese restaurant serving up authentic specialties that go beyond the familiar standards.
“Shangri-LA,” 8 p.m. on Showtime
Oscar and Emmy winner Morgan Neville (“Twenty Feet From Stardom,” “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”) teams up with music producer Rick Rubin and director Jeff Malmberg for this four-part docu-series filmed largely in Rubin’s fabled studio in Malibu, Calif. The program zeroes in on Rubin’s creative process and the emotional side of music-making. Neville directs the first two episodes, with Malmberg helming the second half of the series.