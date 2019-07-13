A Friends ‘N Faith gathering will take place from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Thursday, July 18, at Immanuel Church, 1795 Jackson St.
The theme will be “Moving On and Moving Up,” with Pamela Starr, of Dubuque, speaking on how God’s daughters are all home-Wakers and should inhabit every place God’s love locates them.
Music will be presented by Brittani Drake and Starr.
Refreshments will be served. Cost is $6.
Reservations should be made by Monday, July 15, by calling Maurine, 563-221-1436, or Irene, 563-582-8179.