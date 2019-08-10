Dubuque will be among seven Tony Roma’s locations across the world to host the third annual Rib Eating Competition when it stages its competition on Sunday, Aug. 25.
Rib fans can sign up through Thursday, Aug. 15, for a chance to compete to win free Tony Roma’s World-Famous Baby Back Ribs for a year, at www.
Champ. Participants
must be 18 or older.
Other participating locations include Orlando, Fla.; Sunny Isles, Fla.; Peoria, Colo.; Laredo, Texas; McAllen, Texas; and Guam. Competitors will tie on a bib and have three minutes to eat four pounds of Tony Roma’s ribs.
Visit www.TonyRomas.com/RibChamp or call the Dubuque location at 563-690-3249.