“Beat Shazam,” at 7 p.m. on Fox
A new episode called “Playing for the Million ... Again!” finds host Jamie Foxx welcoming a decidedly eclectic group of contestants to this interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock — and each other — as they try to identify hit songs based on as few notes as possible. Those who prevail get a chance at taking on the song app Shazam for a shot at a million-dollar jackpot.
“The Lost Corvette,” at 9:03 p.m. on History Channel
America has had a long-term love affair with the Corvette, but in 1983, Chevrolet didn’t release a model of this iconic sports car, the only year missed since it first rolled out in 1953. In this new one-hour special, Chris Mazzilli, owner of Dream Car Restoration and a noted Corvette collector himself, lets his imagination run wild as he builds his vision of that “lost” Corvette.