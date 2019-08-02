Play: “A Doll’s House”
Performers: American Players Theatre
Times/dates: The show opens Saturday, Aug. 10 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 6.
Site: 5950 Golf Course Road, Spring Green, Wis., Touchstone Theater.
Cost: $61-$71. Tickets are available at www.americanplayers.org.
Online: www.americanplayers.org
Synopsis
The play takes a look inside the family life of Nora and Torvold Helmer. They are wealthy and seem to be happy as they get ready to celebrate Christmas. It doesn’t take long for the façade to break as blackmail, lies and love triangles begin to destroy the Helmer household, leading to a conclusion so shocking that writer Henrik Ibsen had to provide an alternate ending.
Tidbits
- The story is written by Ibsen but is performed in the version by Simon Stephens.
- The show is directed by Keira Fromm, assisted by Laura Rook with music by Mikhail Fiksel; costume designs by Raquel Adorno; scene designs by Andrew Boyce; and voice and text coaching by Adrianne Moore.
- The cast will include Kelsey Brennan, as Nora Helmer; Nate Burger, as Torvald Helmer; Carolyn Ann Hoerdemann, as Anna; Juan Rivera Lebron, as Nils Krogstad; Cristina Panfilio, as Helene; and Marcus Truschinski, as Dr. Rank.