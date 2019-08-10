Paul Hemmer will host a launch for his book, “Entertaining Dubuque: The Untold Story 1900-1999,” from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11, at the Dubuque Shooting Society, 10380 U.S. 52.
The book, written and researched by the retired Dubuque radio personality and musician, is a 500-page compilation of entertainment in the Key City during the 20th century.
The books will cost $49.95. Custom-signed copies will be available for purchase.
Orders also can be made through PayPal to rdbqpaul@gmail.com. Or, send a check to Paul Hemmer, 2375 Simpson St., Dubuque, Iowa 52001. Include $5 for shipping and handling.