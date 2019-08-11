Fifteen years ago, a bright-eyed and bushy-tailed young reporter walked through the Telegraph Herald’s revolving doors, the ink practically drying from her Bachelor of Arts degree from Clarke College. She had been tapped to help launch a free weekly publication covering arts and entertainment, with an emphasis on tri-state nightlife, called appropriately, River Stages.
The gig was part-time, but who cared? It was in a real newsroom. That produced a real newspaper. And housed real reporters who wrote real stories, read by real readers. The real perk? The “beat” she would be tackling was a topic of which she continue to be immensely passionate about: The arts.
That eager young reporter was me. And that first stab at earning the honorable badge of “press” was simultaneously exhilarating and frightening. It gave me a crash course in just how much experience I didn’t have as a young whippersnapper up against some very seasoned reporters — some who had been at it for 10, 20, 30 years.
Through some trial and error, I seem to have “earned my wings,” so to speak.
Last month marked my 15th year in this gray building on Bluff Street — a location that I swear I have spent more time in than my house. And I’d like to think I know a little more now than I did then — especially given that I somehow managed to elevate my way to becoming the editor of my former editor, Jim Swenson (whom I continue to lean on for bits of wisdom from time to time).
But aside from just knowing how to sniff out a good feature story and the unmistakable scent of newsprint that hits my nose when I enter the building, this place has shaped tremendously who I am as a person — something I have become more aware of as my years as a journalist continue.
I’ve also racked up some pretty cool bragging rights by way of getting to interview some large-scale creative luminaries. However, nothing beats sitting down with someone like William Intriligator, of the Dubuque Symphony Orchestra, whom I can count on to burst into song and conduct during our interviews about upcoming concerts. It’s an infectious enthusiasm.
Then, there are people like Lenore Howard and Doug Donald. A power couple in theater and founders of Fly-By-Night Productions, their passion for a great performance that causes audiences to think deeply about the world is inspiring.
Connie Twining and Stormy Mochal, co-owners of Outside the Lines Art Gallery in Dubuque and Galena, Ill., I credit for teaching me and countless other art-lovers how to skillfully purchase pieces: “Own what you can’t live without.”
Marina O’Rourke and Megan MacLeod are treasures in this community, inspiring youth to take to their tip-toes and dance.
Carole Sullivan, of the Galena Center for the Arts, is a fount of knowledge and torch-bearer for regional artists to have a space to share their talents and creations.
Sam Mulgrew has been instrumental in helping bring art to the masses through Voices Productions and its mural project. And Gail Chavenelle makes her whimsically fun presence known through her artwork that can be found throughout the community.
Artists with local roots who moved on to achieve great things — Pulitzer Prize finalist and composer Michael Gilbertson and musician extraordinaire Ginny Luke — never falter in keeping me up-to-speed on what new and exciting projects they’re up to.
Traveling to Carnegie Hall to report on our Julien Winds taking the stage is a memory I won’t soon forget.
And I could get lost for hours upon hours strolling through the galleries in Mineral Point, Wis.
I could go on about the tremendous efforts and countless hours — many voluntary — to make the arts in the area thrive, purely out of a like passion and common goal to make them accessible for all to enjoy.
In my 28 years calling this community home, I’ve watched in awe as the arts scene has exploded. And I’ve been lucky to be a part of that fabric, in some ways. I certainly have been honored to help tell those stories from the impassioned people making them happen.