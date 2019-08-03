“Sharks Gone Wild 2,”
7 p.m. on Discovery
This new one-hour documentary delivers a sprawling overview of shark-related activity during the most recent year on record, as depicted in reports from mainstream news sources and, in some cases, captured in real time via jaw-dropping personal videos that subsequently went viral. The program also surveys some of the latest developments in cutting-edge shark science.
“The Favourite,” 7 p.m. on HBO
Ten Academy Award nominations went to director Yorgos Lanthimos’ critically acclaimed 2018 black comedy set in early 18th-century England, where cousins Sarah and Abigail (Rachel Weisz, Emma Stone) compete feverishly to become the court favorites of the eccentric Queen Anne (Olivia Colman, who took home the Oscar and a Golden Globe Award as best actress). Both Weisz and Stone earned Oscar nods as best supporting actress. Nicholas Hoult, Joe Alwyn and Mark Gatiss also star. Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara’s screenplay is loosely based on historical events.
“Love and Sunshine,” 8 p.m. on Hallmark
Garden center owner Ally (Danica McKellar) also donates her free time to foster Sunshine, a retired service dog whose owner, Jake (Mark Deklin), is on a tour of duty in Afghanistan. It’s a labor of love for Ally, for whom Sunshine provided much-needed comfort following her recent romantic break-up. Now, however, Jake is returning from service, and he can’t wait to be reunited with his beloved canine friend. Peter Benson and April Telek co-star.