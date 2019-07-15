When you bought this 45 single in 1972, you had to flip it over to listen to the entire song.
Don McLean’s “American Pie” holds the record — at eight minutes and 33 seconds — for being the longest song to reach No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100.
Now, it holds the distinction of being the tri-state area’s favorite all-time song from among a list of 150 of the greatest tunes ever recorded.
It wasn’t even that close. With 218 ballots filled out, “American Pie” finished with 86 votes — nine more than runner-up “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
As with previous polls involving movies and television, the results skewed to older options.
A future poll involving favorite country and folk songs will appear in coming weeks.
Here are some other tidbits from the music poll:
• Seven of the top eight songs spanned the years of 1965-1976.
• Only one song from 2000 to today made the Top 25 — “Rolling in the Deep,” by Adele, from 2011.
• Only two other songs in the Top 25 came from the past 34 years — “Candle in the Wind,” by Elton John (1997) and “I Will Always Love You,” by Whitney Houston (1997).
• Three songs did not get a vote. They were “Rush, Rush,” by Paula Abdul (1991); “Surfacing,” by Slipknot (1999); and, interestingly, “The Twist,” by Chubby Checker, the only song to reach No. 1 twice, in 1960 and 1962.
• Seven songs garnered just one vote. They were “One Dance,” by Drake, Featuring Wizkid & Kyla (2016); “Tik Tok,” by Keisha (2010); “Let Me Love You,” by Mario (2005); “One Sweet Day,” by Mariah Carey and Boyz II Men (1995); “Still D.R.E.,” by Dr. Dre, Featuring Snoop Dog; “Straight Outta Compton,” by N.W.A. (1988); and “Shadow Dancing,” by Andy Gibb (1978).