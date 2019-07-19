“Killjoys,” 9 p.m. on SYFY
This banter-filled sci-fi action series opens its fifth and final season with “Run, Yala, Run,” as Dutch (Hannah John-Kamen) discovers that the lethally dangerous and shape-shifting entity known as The Lady has put all of Westerley under a collective delusion that serves her own insidious ends. That leaves Dutch and her fellow Killjoys John and D’avin (Aaron Ashmore, Luke MacFarlane) pondering how to fight this enemy in a world where they cannot trust their own memories.
“The UnXplained,” 9:03 p.m. on History
William Shatner is both executive producer and host of this new six-episode anthology series, which explores assorted subjects that have proved baffling over the centuries, ranging from ancient cities said to be under a curse to bizarre rituals and inexplicable structures. The series premiere, “Evil Places,” explores locations that are perhaps best left unexplored, such as mountains from which no visitor ever returns alive to haunted houses.