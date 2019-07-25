Auditions for the Fly-By-Night Production of “The Revolutionists” will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday-Wednesday, Aug. 6-7, at Keystone Area Education Agency, 2310 Chaney Road.
The play, by Lauren Gunderson and directed by Doug Mackie, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays, Sept. 20-21 and 27-28; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22.
Set during The French Revolution’s reign of terror, this is a woman-powered comedy about violence and legacy; theater and activism; feminism and terrorism; and compatriots and chosen sisters, trying to beat back the extremist insanity of 1793 Paris.
There are roles for four women, ages 20s-40s or ability to play the age. They include:
- Olympe de Gouges, an activist playwright and feminist.
- Charlotte Corday, a country girl and assassin.
- Marie Antoinette, the former queen of France.
- Marianne Angelle, a freed Haitian black slave activist spy.
For more information, contact Mackie at 608-732-2135 or