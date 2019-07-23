Event: Walker Hayes, with special guest SixForty1
Time/date: 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2. Doors open at 7, with early entry at 6:30.
Site: Q Casino and Hotel Showroom,
1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Cost: $22 for general admission, $32 for early entry. Tickets are available by visiting QCasinoAndHotel.com or Guest Services. Patrons must be 21 or older.
Online: www.walkerhayes.com
Tidbits
• Walker hayes is best known for the hits, “You Broke Up with Me” and “Craig.”
• From Mobile, Ala., the singer and songwriter’s latest single, “90’s Country,” made its debut on “Good Morning America” and is available for purchase or download. The song references 22 1990s country tunes.
• In 2017, Hayes released his debut album, “boom.” The 10-track CD includes the platinum hit, “You Broke Up with Me,” as well as fan favorites, “Halloween” and “Beautiful.”
• Tracks from the album were nominated for Radio Disney Country Favorite Song (“You Broke Up with Me”), CMT Breakthrough Music Video of the Year (“You Broke Up with Me”) and AIMP Song of the Year (“Craig”).
• Hayes is headlining the Dream On It Tour.
• Pop country duo SixForty1’s latest single, “Plane Crazy,” has reached nearly 600,000 streams and landed them a booking deal with Creative Artist Agency.