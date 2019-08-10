The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St., will host Relay of Voices — Dubuque, a Mississippi River storytelling performance presented by Victoria Bradford Styrbicki, at 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12.
Bradford Styrbicki is an artist, dancer, athlete and Louisiana native. She is connecting the voices of Mississippi River communities by traveling the 2,400 miles of the river through one-on-one exchanges with local residents at each location. She gathers the stories of participants through shared words and movement as she asks the overarching question, “Why do you make this place home?”
The Dubuque community also can meet Bradford Styrbicki at 10 a.m. at Washington Square, when she arrives and is welcomed by the Dubuque Museum of Art.
The performance is free.
For more information, visit relayofvoices.com.