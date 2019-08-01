Play: “The Book of Will”
Performers: American Players Theatre
Times/dates: Opens 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, and runs through Saturday, Oct. 5.
Site: Hill Theater 5950 Golf Course Road, Spring Green, Wis.
Cost: $57-$76. Tickets are available at www.americanplayers.org.
Online: www.americanplayers.org
Synopsis
When a mediocre Hamlet rip-off hits a stage near the Globe Theater, members of Shakespeare’s acting troupe, the King’s Men, are furious. In an attempt to stop them from copying the original and save Will’s works, they create a plan to put it all down on paper, sending them on a hunt to find all the bits and pieces to create the First Folio. A play about the battle to save a legacy.
Tidbits
- The show will be directed by Tim Ocel and assisted by Trace Turner, with music by Gregg Coffin, costume designs by Holly Payne and scene designs by Nathan Stuber.
- The cast will include Tracy Michelle Arnold, as Rebecca Heminges; La Shawn Banks, as Richard Burbage; Jeb Burris, as Isaac Jaggard; David Daniel, as Ben Jonson; Sarah Day, as Anne Hathway; Jim DeVita, as Henry Condell; Colleen Madden, as Elizabeth Condell; Melisa Pereyra, as Alice Heminges; James Ridge, as John Heminges; and Triney Sandoval, as William Jaggard.