“American Ninja Warrior,” 7 p.m. on NBC
The show returns to California’s entertainment capital to kick off the City Finals phase of competition. The contenders will confront up to 10 daunting obstacles, including the new Leaps of Faith. In a twist this season to the City Finals rounds, the two fastest finishers then tackle the new Power Tower for a chance to win a safety pass, which will give the lucky ninja in question a second chance on the course in the event of a fall in the National Finals.
“Great Shark Chow Down,” 9 p.m. on National Geographic
At present, climate change and other concerns are causing the global shark population to crash alarmingly, but this new one-hour special features scientists and cinematographers recalling thrilling — not to mention scary — encounters with sharks feeding en masse.