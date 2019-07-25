MOUNT CARROLL, Ill. — Timber Lake Playhouse, 8215 Black Oak Road, will be busy during the next several weeks with various performances and a gala.
The Playhouse’s Next Stage young theater group will perform “School House Rock Live, Jr.” at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, July 27. Tickets are $8.
Additional performances of Magic Owl Children’s Theatre production of “The Three Little Wolves and the Big Bad Pig” will be at 2 p.m. Friday, July 26 and Tuesday, July 30, as well as Aug. 2, 13, 15 and 16; and at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.
The annual Gala will take place on Aug. 3. It will begin in the theater with hors d’oeuvres, entertainment and a live auction. Attendees will move to the tent for a dinner by Lessman Catering, a silent auction, a private VIP announcement of the 2020 season, dancing and music. Tickets are $75.
For more information,
call 815-244-2035 or visit