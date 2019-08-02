Event: David Allan Coe

Time/date: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15.

Site: Mississippi Moon Bar, Diamond Jo Casino, Port of Dubuque.

Cost: Tickets start at $15, available at www.

moonbarrocks.com, the Diamond Jo Casino’s Diamond Club, the Mississippi Moon Bar box office or 563-690-4800. Patrons must be 21 or older.

Online: www.davidallancoe.com

  • The “outlaw” country singer/songwriter is known for songs about alcohol and drug abuse, sexually explicit situations, and violence.
  • During a five-decade career, Coe has released 42 studio albums, 52 singles and more than 40 compilation albums.
  • His only No. 1 single was “Mona Lisa Lost Her Smile” in 1984.
  • Some of his other greatest hits include “Longhaired Redneck,” “The Ride” and “Take This Job and Shove It.”

