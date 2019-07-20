SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sinsinawa Art Gallery will feature “The Lands We Share” from Friday, Aug. 2, through Sunday, Sept. 29, at Sinsinawa Mound, 585 County Road Z.
This exhibit focuses on the intersection of farming, land, ethnic culture and history in Wisconsin. It features the stories, histories, artifacts, images and sounds of six culturally and regionally distinct farms and farm sites, inviting visitors to share their stories, insights and questions.
Faculty and students from four University of Wisconsin campuses collaborated to create this project. They include UW-Whitewater, UW-Oshkosh, UW-Milwaukee and UW-Madison.
Visitors can view the gallery from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. For more information, visit www.sinsinawa.org/moundcenter.