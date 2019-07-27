“Wild Singapore,” 8 p.m. on BBC America
Sir David Attenborough narrates this four-part series that celebrates the surprising biodiversity evident nearly everywhere one looks in Singapore, as well as the highly distinctive behavior exhibited by the local plants and animals. Not even Singapore’s aggressive urban sprawl prevents congenial natural habitats from springing up.
“To Have and to Hold: Charlotte,” 9 p.m. on OWN
After an ugly clash at Christine’s party pushes Alane’s friendship with Josh and Peter into the danger zone, Josh decides to make a grand gesture by proposing to her in the new episode “Enraged and Engaged?.” Elsewhere, Tyyawdi has serious second thoughts about her separation from David, and Ursula hits a major roadblock while chasing her career dreams.