Event: Faster Pussycat
Time/date: 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8.
Site: Q Casino and Hotel Showroom, 1855 Greyhound Park Road.
Cost: Tickets start at $12 and can be purchased at guest services or by visiting QCasinoAndHotel.com. Patrons must be 21 or older.
Online: www.facebook.com/fasterpbandofficial
Tidbits
- Singer Taime Downe formed the band in 1986, taking its name from the cult classic Russ Meyer film, “Faster Pussycat! Kill! Kill!”
- In 1989, the band released the album, “Wake Me When it’s Over,” which spawned the Top 25 hit single, “House of Pain.”
- Faster Pussycat broke up in 1992, getting back together in 2001.
- In 2006, it released its first full-length album in 14 years, “The Power
- & The Glory Hole.”