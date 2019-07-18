if you go

Event: Chris Young, with special guest Carlton Anderson

Time/date: 7:30 p.m. Friday, July 26.

Site: Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road.

Cost: $55 for festival area (standing room only), $45 for reserved grandstand, $35 for general admission and $20 for hillside. Concert tickets do not include $10 adult admission to the fairgrounds. Tickets are available by calling 563-588-1999 or by visiting tinyurl.com/y38fpdm3.

Online: www.chrisyoungcountry.com