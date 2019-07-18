A lot has happened since a once-unknown singer and songwriter with his sights set on leaving his imprint on music would win “Nashville Star,” get signed to a major record label and go on to take the country scene by storm.
Still, it’s not what Chris Young would call a “whirlwind” success story.
“It took me three years after getting my record deal to break the Top 30,” he said in a phone interview. “But I’m in my 13th year with RCA, which I’m just blown away to think about. I always hoped to be able to grow to the point that I’m at or above that. There’s still a lot of things I haven’t accomplished that I’d like to in my career.”
Fans might say, however, that Young isn’t doing too shabby.
He’s had a string of No. 1 hits — including “Gettin’ You Home (The Black Dress Song),” “The Man I Want to Be,” “Voices,” “Tomorrow,” “You,” “I’m Comin’ Over,” “Think of You” (with Cassadee Pope), “Sober Saturday Night” (with Vince Gill) and “Losing Sleep.” And he has racked up seven top-selling studio albums, Grammy and other award nominations and an induction into the Grand Ole Opry in 2017.
Young will headline at the Dubuque County Fair on Friday, July 26.
“We’ll definitely be playing all of the songs people have heard on the radio,” Young said. “Maybe I’ll play a cover or two, depending on how the show goes. I never like to hold back or stick totally to what appears on the set list. I like to go off-script. This show is lots of fun and unlike anything I’ve ever done in the past.”
That includes new material in a forthcoming album, set for release “sometime in the near future,” Young said. The release will be his first since 2017’s “Losing Sleep.”
A few tunes from the new release already have been leaked to fans including, “Raised on Country,” “Drowning” and “Town Ain’t Big Enough” (with Lauren Alaina).
Young said in the brave new world of music-making, he likes that fans have an opportunity to hear new material before an album’s release.
“I never want to record the same record twice,” he said. “At the beginning of my career, I wasn’t involved in the production process as much because of the amount of songwriting I’d do for an album. But now, I have a mixer with me on the road, and I can focus on the details and make the changes I want. The last album was almost entirely co-written, and this album, there is a lot of outside contributions because of how many great songwriters there are right now in Nashville. So, something evolves with the recording process every time.”
The one constant is Young’s approach to country music — something he has loved since the get-go.
“I always knew I wanted to make music,” he said. “I wasn’t that kid that went around singing. I just never shut up. I think people thought I’d be some kind of entertainer and just let me go. I’ll listen to music from any genre, but I’ve always had a huge love for country music. Listening to my voice, there’s no mistaking that I’m a country singer, and I lean heavily on that more traditional sound. It’s really cool to be able to put my stamp on it.”