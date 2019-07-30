“Serengeti,” 6:59 p.m. on Animal Planet, Discovery.
Academy Award-winning actress Lupita Nyong’o (“Twelve Years a Slave”) narrates this visually stunning new six-part nature docu-series filmed on the plains of Tanzania, capturing the daily routines of that region’s magnificent animals during the course of a year.
“CMA Fest,” 7 p.m. on CMA
Each summer, country music fans flock to Nashville, Tenn., for this epic annual fan event that draw some of the hottest musical acts.
“90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days,” 7 p.m. on TLC
Season 3 of this unscripted series follows seven Americans who have fallen in love with international mates online and now are traveling overseas hoping to get a marriage proposal from someone they’ve never met in person.
“Preacher,” 8 p.m. on AMC
As this dark, profane but often hilarious comic book adaptation opens its fourth and final season with a two-hour season premiere, Jesse is tormented by terrifying visions of an apocalyptic future as he and Tulip prepare to assault Grail headquarters at Masada, where their comrade Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) is being tortured.
“Flip It Like Disick,” 8 p.m. on E
Scott Disick, probably best known to reality TV fans as Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend, showcases his passion for luxury real estate and house-flipping in this new home makeover series.
“Worst Cooks in America,” 8 p.m. on Food Network
Fourteen of the worst cooks in America pretty much have “Nowhere to Go but Up” as they put themselves in the hands of coaches Anne Burrell and Bobby Flay in the season 17 premiere of this culinary competition.
“Aurora Teagarden Mysteries,” 8 p.m. on Hallmark
Candace Cameron Bure returns as librarian and erstwhile sleuth Aurora Teagarden in the new “A Game of Cat and Mouse,” which finds Aurora trying to discover who is behind an escalating series of attacks on her and her associates.
“Unexpected,” 9 p.m. on TLC
As season 3 of this compelling unscripted series about teenage parents opens with a two-hour premiere, McKayla and Caelan find themselves at a crossroads as they await their second child, while Chloe is forced to parent Ava as if she were a single mom, owing to her parents’ disapproval and the possibility that Max is going to jail.