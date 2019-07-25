“Holey Moley,” 7 p.m. on ABC
A new episode called “An Outbreak of Ginger Fever” brings a granny vs. granny face-off in a round wherein the mother of a player featured earlier this season competes with a rival on the “Caddysmack” hole. In other highlights, those speedy “Dutch Courage” windmills claim their newest victim, but she takes down part of the windmill, too, and executive producer Stephen Curry teaches viewers the fine points of the mini-golf clap.
“Siren,” 7 p.m. on Freeform
Ben and Xander (Alex Roe, Ian Verdun) are knocked off their pins when they make a shocking discovery about Chris (Chad Rook) and his connection to the military in the new “Sacrifice.” Elsewhere, Helen and Maddie (Rena Owen, Fola Evans-Akingbola) see no alternative to asking help from the hybrids as the mermaids face a growing threat of extinction.