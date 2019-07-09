Play: “Godspell”
Performers: Rising Star Theatre Company.
Times/dates: 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, July 12-13; Thursday-Friday, July 18-19 and 2 p.m. Sundays July 14 and 21.
Site: Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St.
Cost: $16 for adults and $13 for students. Tickets can be purchased at www.ticketmaster.com or at the Five Flags Center box office.
Online: www.risingstartheatrecompany.com
Synopsis
A group of people help Jesus Christ tell parables through a mix of games, storytelling and a little comedy. The production features songs, “Prepare Ye the Way of the Lord,” “All for the Best,” “All Good Gifts,” “Turn Back, O Man” and “By My Side” as the story of Jesus’ life dances across the stage. Following the Last Supper and the Crucifixion, Jesus’ messages of kindness, patience and love come to life.
Tidbits
- “Godspell” was the first production by the group in 2009.
- Two cast members are from the original 2009 production.
- There are 20 performers, including Marie Bakken, Carsen Baumhover, Ashley Cooper, Grant Davis, Becky Green, Daniele Halfhill, Nick Halder, Nate Hall, Nicole Hall, Evan Heil, Terry Hoefflin, Molly Huerta-Hoefflin, Jesse Huff, Evelyn Maddux, Peyton Michels, Molly Plumley, Joel Salwolke, Jessica Tompkins, Matt Tompkins and Susan Tonn.
- The production is directed by Megan Schumacher, with music direction by Than Chesher.
Quotable, from director Megan Schumacher
“It’s awesome and nostalgic revisiting the show we’ve already done. I like to see what new things we can do with it. ‘Godspell’ is about the parables, but for me and for my cast, it’s about a community coming together and learning, and the people then go out and teach others. We bring communities together, and then, we send them out with their new friendships or what they learned from the experience. I love that message.”